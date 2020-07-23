Responses to letter

Dear Editor:

Judging from the number of responses to my letter on systemic racism, it looks like I stimulated some thought and discussion. That’s good, but some of the responses fall well short of the mark. For example, the “personal choice” argument. I do not think very many people of any race personally choose a life of poverty and poor health. Usually, circumstances have more to do with it. A writer mentions Native Americans who “choose” not to leave home for a college education, but the reality is that many are not in a position to do so because of family responsibilities. And regarding poor health among African American mothers, it is hard to find healthy food choices when you live in a “food desert” where there are no grocery stores and you don’t have a car. As to alcohol use, CDC statistics show that alcohol use, binge alcohol use, and heavy alcohol use are all more common among Whites than among either African Americans or Latino/as. So much for the writer’s argument about alcohol.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.