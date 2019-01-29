Resilient Archuleta wants to know what you value

By Bill Trimarco

Special to The SUN

Resilient Archuleta will be hosting a community meeting to allow residents to share what it is that they value about this area and to begin discussions about how we can adapt to changes that can affect our lifestyle here.

To be resilient to the effects of unforeseen events and thrive economically, socially and environmentally can be challenging for our community. All are welcome to participate in this discussion.

The meeting will be held Jan. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the CSU Extension office, 344 U.S. 84. Finger foods, refreshments and adult beverages will be served.

For more information, call 264-5931.

