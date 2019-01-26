Resilient Archuleta meeting set for Jan. 30

I recently participated in a grant-awarded Sonoran Institute “Resiliency” workshop with four other Archuleta community representatives who have now formed “Resilient Archuleta,” a grassroots group that is working toward engaging our community in discussions in preparation for creating resiliency planning within our community.

Resilience is the capacity of our organizations and community systems, programs and services to survive, adapt, bounce back and grow in the face of unforeseen changes/disruptions. These changes could include natural disasters, economic downturns, drought, etc.

Our lives depend on the three main factors: our social, economic and our environmental well-being. By identifying our resources, partners and collaborative efforts, we will be better prepared and able to face potential future disruptions we may face as a community.

You are an important, active and engaged community member and we would like to invite you to attend a meeting on Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. to introduce the topic and discuss the next steps in developing resiliency planning within our community. We will be serving finger foods and adult beverages.

Your insights will be invaluable to the discussion and in our efforts to help the community develop a vision and plan for a vibrant and resilient county economically, socially and environmentally.

Please contact me at 264-5931 if you have any questions or know of other individuals you feel would be beneficial to the discussion and process of developing a community resiliency plan.

Archuleta County 4-H fundraiser

This year, the local 4-H members are selling Frontiers Soups. With over 30 varieties to choose from, these soups are sure to make those busy nights easier. Soups are made with all natural ingredients, no salt added and MSG free, with a large amount of mixes being gluten-free as well. Recipes are included; you’ll just need to add in a protein and liquid.

Soup mixes cost $8, and don’t forget to check out the cornbread mixes and party dip mixes, too. Contact a local 4-H member or the Extension office to place your order today. All orders are turned in on Feb. 13, with delivery to occur around March 1.

San Juan Basin Beef Symposium

This annual event will be held in Cortez at the fairgrounds on Feb. 6. Please call the Montezuma County Extension office to register (970) 565-3123. There is a $25 fee.

Leaving a lasting legacy

Have you formalized your succession, retirement and estate plans? Come learn what you need to prepare for the next generation of your legacy. Workshops will be held in Cortez on Feb. 7 at the Montezuma County Fairgrounds from 3 to 8 p.m. Call (970) 565-3123 to register.

Annie’s Project

Annie’s Project is an educational program dedicated to strengthening women’s roles in modern farm and ranch enterprises. The mission is to empower farm and ranch women to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.

The cost is $75 and it will be held from Feb. 28 to March 2. Materials and meals will be provided. Please come by the Extension office to pick up an application or visit the Facebook page, CSU Extension-Archuleta County, to download. Applications are due on Feb. 15.

CPR and first aid classes

CPR and first aid certification classes are offered monthly by the CSU Extension office on the second Monday and Wednesday of each month from 6 to 10 p.m. Anyone needing to receive or renew certification can register by calling the Extension office at 264-5931.

We will also attempt to schedule classes on additional dates with five or more registrations. Cost for the classes is $80 for combined CPR/first aid and $55 for CPR, first aid or recertification. The type of first aid information provided will vary by the needs of the audience.

