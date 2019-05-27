Resilient Archuleta: Community conversations around resilience

By Bill Trimarco

Special to The SUN

Resilient Archuleta is hosting a series of meetings with guest speakers to help facilitate conversations around community resiliency. The first meeting in this series will focus on watershed resiliency in the face of projected changes to water supply and demand with guest speaker Dagmar Llewellyn of the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, Albuquerque Area Office.

The meeting will be held May 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Archuleta County Extension of Colorado State University, located at the intersection of U.S. 84 and U.S. 160 (county fairgrounds).

Llewellyn has served as a hydrologist in the water planning group of the Bureau of Reclamation office in Albuquerque since 2010. At reclamation, she coordinates projects related to the projection of future water supply and demand, and to building of resilience to resulting changes in our watersheds, including the Rio Grande and San Juan Basins.

Llewellyn is a member of the 2-3-2 partnership and is on the steering committee for the San Juan-Chama Watershed Partnership. For the past four years, she has co-supervised with the Chama Peak Land Alliance an Americorps VISTA volunteer who performs outreach for the San Juan-Chama Watershed Partnership and performs outreach related to the implementation of upland forest treatments in the San Juan and Chama basins.

After the interactive presentation segment, we will continue with discussions based on Resilient Archuleta’s previous strategy meetings, which identified risks and vulnerabilities in the area and we will begin work on our action plans.

All community members are encouraged to attend to give input to this process.

Follow these topics: Outdoors, Top Stories