e edition login button

Residents warned after storage units burglarized

By Marshall Dunham, Staff Writer

The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is warning residents to photograph and take note of their property in storage units after two different storage facilities were burglarized.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on May 11, 2017.