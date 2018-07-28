Reservations being accepted for Planned Giving Seminar

- News
By Tracy Pope
Special to The SUN
The Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado has begun accepting reservations for an upcoming seminar, “Maximizing the Benefits of Your Generosity,” on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m., in the EcoLuxe Hotel Conference Room.
Jeff Gott will discuss effective giving strategies. Gott has an MBA from Vanderbilt University and is a certified financial planner. Gott will be addressing questions related to:
• Giving strategies that take the new tax laws into consideration.
• Advantages of establishing a Donor Advised Fund.
• Maximizing the impact of your generosity.
“Inquiries started coming in shortly after last week’s article ran in The Pagosa SUN and I encourage people not to wait if they wish to attend,” said Jan Johnson, chair of the Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation.
“We all pay taxes and want to be able to ask the appropriate questions when we are planning our philanthropic gifts. I look forward to acquiring the information that will prepare me to maximize my generosity,” said Johnson.
Gott will share with attendees how well-planned giving strategies can be win-win for both the giver and the receiver.
Following the presentation, Gott will answer questions and will be available for private 15-minute meetings to address personal situations. Reservations are requested, as space is limited. Please call Johnson at 485-0573 to secure your place.
For more information on expanding the culture of giving to meet the needs of the community, visit swcommunityfoundation.org or call Briggen Wrinkle, executive director, at 375-5807.
