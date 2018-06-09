Republican women to meet June 12

- News
By Sandy Artzberger
Special to The SUN
The June 12 Archuleta County Republican Women’s (ACRW) meeting will be unique, informative, and fun as we will have both human and canine presenters.
Come and meet Edo, the sheriff’s department’s drug-sniffing canine who will give a demonstration.
Edo needed a bullet-proof vest that cost $900 because of situations he is required to go into. At the May ACRW meeting, members were extremely generous in giving over $750 toward the vest. Further donations will be accepted at the ACRW booth at the June 8 and 9 Car Show.
Our first human presenter will be Sen. Don Coram, who is up for re-election. He will be giving us updates on what the major concerns and outcomes were during the last state legislative session.
Following Coram will be 3rd Congressional District UC Regent Glen Gallegos. If you don’t know what a regent does or his impact on residents/voters/taxpayers, come and be informed.
At 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 12, the doors at Boss Hogg’s will open for a meet and greet before the meeting that begins at noon and adjourns at 1 p.m. An in-depth question-and-answer session with the speakers from 1 to 1:30 p.m. is available for those interested in staying. All are welcome.
