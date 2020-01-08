Republican Women to meet

- News
By Jody Brown
Special to The SUN
Join the Archuleta County Republican Women at Boss Hogg’s on Jan. 14 at noon to discuss upcoming 2020 issues with politician Greg Lopez.
Lopez served as the mayor of Parker, Colo., from 1992 to 1996. He ran in the Republican Primary for governor of Colorado in 2018. He will be running again in 2022.
