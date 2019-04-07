Republican Women meeting April 9

By Sandy Artzberger

Special to The SUN

In the ideal world, what would be the best, most realistic and most fiscally responsible plan for use of renewable/green energy for Archuleta County now and for future generations? What are some of the problems related to achieving this?

Become informed about La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) and the upcoming election as you listen to Kohler McInnis of the LPEA board and candidate Michael Whiting at the Tuesday, April 9, Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting.

Also, we are privileged to have Frank McNulty from Coloradans Vote-Electoral College come and give us the most up-to-date information about the electoral college bill before our Colorado Legislature and what we can do to affect its outcome.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Boss Hogg’s; meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. All are welcome.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, News, Political, Top Stories