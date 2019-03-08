Republican meeting to look at Heritage Action organization

By Sandy Artzberger

Special to The SUN

What is the Heritage Action organization? How does it affect the Republican party? What is a sentinel builder for Heritage Action? These are questions Heritage Action Sentinel Builder David Kelly, founder of Liberty First LLC, will address Tuesday, March 12, at the Archuleta County Republican Women’s noon meeting at Boss Hogg’s.

Kelly will also give an update on Heritage’s strategy to get Republicans united around an agenda “now,” and provide insights regarding bills before the Colorado Legislature such as Red Flag and the bill to have Electoral College vote be same as popular vote for a presidential candidate. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. on March 12 for “meet and greet” and the meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. at Boss Hogg’s. All are welcome.

