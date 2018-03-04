Republican Caucus set for March 6

- News
By Marilyn Harris
Special to The SUN
March 6 is the official Republican Caucus date. Attend your neighborhood caucuses and let your voices be heard.
Republican precinct delegates will be apportioned and elected at the Precinct Caucuses to the county assembly, to be held March 17, as follows: Precinct 1 has eight delegates and eight alternates; Precinct 2 has nine delegates and nine alternates; Precinct 3 has eight delegates and eight alternates, Precinct 4 has four delegates and four alternates; Precinct 5 has five delegates and five alternates; Precinct 6 has 18 delegates, 18 alternates and one special delegate (VanGundy); Precinct 7 has 12 delegates, 12 alternates and one special delegate (Harris); and Precinct 8 has 16 delegates, 16 alternates and two special delegates (Zilhaver, Zaday).
Archuleta County has been allocated 17 delegates and 17 alternates to the State Assembly/Convention. The four elected officers of the Archuleta Republican Central Committee shall be delegates to all higher assemblies or conventions; 13 delegates and 17 alternates to the State Assembly will be elected from the official delegates and alternates to the County Assembly.
The State Convention will be held on April 17 at the Coors Event Center in Boulder.
