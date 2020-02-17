Rep. Tipton to visit Pagosa Springs

By Deborah Van Gundy

Special to The SUN

Rep. Scott Tipton will be in Pagosa Springs to update the residents of Archuleta County on legislative activities in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tipton will be the speaker at the Archuleta County Republican Central Committee (ACRCC) meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at noon at Pagosa Brewing Company, 118 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Another distinguished speaker included on the ACRCC agenda is Archuleta County Clerk Kristy Archuleta. Archuleta will explain Super Tuesday, Colorado’s first presidential primary since 2000.

This meeting is open to the public and the ACRCC encourages anyone interested in hearing about the happenings in Washington and the significance of Super Tuesday to join them. Please arrive early and be seated by noon; the speakers are scheduled early in the agenda to accommodate those attending during their lunch hour.

For more information, please contact the ACRCC chairman, Marilyn Harris, at 749-4499 or email her at marilynharris44@aol.com.

