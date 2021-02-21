Renowned environmentalist to join Community in Conversation Feb. 23

By Sarah Riehm

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

For the past several weeks, Herb Grover has been leading our Community in Conversation series on environmental stewardship. On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Rev. Edward R. Brown will join us for the free Zoom discussion.

Brown is the author of our discussion book, “Our Father’s World.”

Even if you have not participated in previous sessions, you are welcome to join us for Tuesday’s session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. On March 2, Grover will wrap up the series with insights on environmental progress and challenges in our community of Pagosa Springs. Discussions are always lively and reflect many points of view on environmental issues. If you’d like to receive the Zoom invitation, please email sarah.riehm@gmail.com. All are welcome.

Brown is the director and CEO of Care of Creation, and serves as catalyst for Creation Care for the Lausanne Movement. He directs the work of Care of Creation in the U.S. As Creation Care catalyst, he has led the development of a global creation care network under the Lausanne Movement in partnership with the World Evangelical Alliance. Brown has been involved in Creation Care for almost 20 years. He is a fellow at the Nelson Institute of Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and serves on the advisory council for the Season of Creation, an annual global prayer effort on behalf of God’s creation. He was part of the Global Advisory Committee for Earth Day Network’s 50th anniversary celebration. For more information, visit www.careofcreation.net.

He is the author of two books: “Our Father’s World: Mobilizing the Church to Care for Creation,” and “When Heaven and Nature Sing: Exploring God’s Goals for His People and His World.” In addition, “Creation Care and the Gospel,” for which Ed contributed the introduction and first chapter, was released as part of the Lausanne Library in 2016.

Brown received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Gordon College (1975), Master of Divinity from Gordon Conwell Seminary (1979)and the honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from ACTS Academy of Higher Education, Bangalore India (2018). He served as chief operating officer for Au Sable Institute of Environmental Studies and worked with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and as a pastor. Brown and wife Susanna live in Madison, Wis. They grew up as children of missionaries in the country of Pakistan and carry a love for that country and overseas ministry with them.