Renew your inner child with Tuesday drumming session

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, May 7, at noon.

Renewing our inner child is a creative journey.

Pablo Picasso said, “Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.”

According to clinical psychologist Dr. Dina Haslan, everybody is born creative and free-spirited, but we learn how to rein in our creativity because of our beliefs about how we should act in the grown-up world.

Is our childlike state lying dormant? Can it be rekindled? How would our lives be different if we could increase our capacity for playfulness, curiosity, wonder and fun?

“To be more childlike, you do not have to stop being an adult,” writes author and teacher Wayne Dyer. “The fully integrated person is capable of being both an adult and a child simultaneously. Recapture the childlike feelings of wide-eyed excitement, spontaneous appreciation, cutting loose, and being full of awe and wonder at this magnificent universe.”

International Children’s Day is just around the corner. While it is designated as a day to celebrate children, it also seems appropriate to celebrate the child within everyone. There is joy, wisdom and happiness in being childlike. The more we can regain it, the better our quality of life will be. The inner child needs to be nurtured and celebrated each and every day.

Our childlike qualities need exercise by playing with children, hiking in the woods, flying a kite, river rafting, singing in the shower, playing a musical instrument, skiing, making friends, finger painting, writing, dancing, swimming — or whatever game plan we can mobilize.

Albert Einstein said, “To stimulate creativity, one must develop the childlike inclination for play.”

Join us for hand-drumming class next week, when the facilitator will be tapping into his inner child on his birthday. The class is a family-friendly activity in which joy, fun and playfulness abound. No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one. For more information, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.

