Renew your Gray Wolves membership for ski pass discount

By Simon Fuger

Gray Wolves Ski Club

Current and prospective Gray Wolves Ski Club members are reminded that the deadline to renew your membership and be eligible for the discount on your Wolf Creek Ski Pass is Aug. 15. There can be no exceptions or extensions.

The terms and conditions for the 2020 season pass have not been finalized by Wolf Creek Ski Area because of potential changes due to COVID-19. In previous years, in order to receive the full discount from the ski area, you had to purchase your season pass from the ski area between the end of September and the first week in October and you had to be a Gray Wolves member as of Aug. 15.

For more information on the Gray Wolves Ski Club and to download the application form, please access our website at graywolfskiclub.com. Application forms and payment can be submitted electronically through the website. Application forms and a check for $15 per person can also be submitted by mail to Gray Wolves Ski Club, P.O. Box 2394, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. The application form and check must also be received before Aug. 15.