Remove hospital cell tower

Dear Editor:

Saturday, walking out of a natural foods store I felt a surge of ??? which caused more and more pressure in my head. Looking around I discovered a new tower by the Medical Center by the light on 160.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion