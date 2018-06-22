Reminder: Primary election ballots due back Tuesday

- News
Ballots for the primary election must be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,524 ballots had been returned out of the 8,546 mailed to voters for the June 26 primary election.
“They’re not coming in as fast as we would like them to,” Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder June Madrid said. “Get out and vote.”
The election, as all are in Colorado, is being conducted via mail ballot.
More registered voters received ballots this year due to recent changes to Colorado law that allow unaffiliated voters to vote in the primary election for the first time.
Following is additional election information, how to register to vote, how to vote as an unaffiliated voter and where to return your ballot in person.
Can I still register
to vote?
You can register to vote in the primary election up to and including election day, June 26.
To register to vote, visit www.govotecolorado.com or the Archuleta County Election’s Office, which is located in the downstairs rear of the Archuleta County Courthouse (449 San Juan St.). It is accessible via the rear of the courthouse.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office website notes, “All voters who vote at the polls must provide identification. If you are voting by mail for the first time, you may also need to provide a photocopy of your identification when you return your mail ballot.”
Madrid noted that a list of forms of acceptable identification is included with ballots.
Voting as an
unaffiliated voter
For the first time, unaffiliated voters will be able to cast a ballot in the Republican or Democratic primary without having to declare a political party.
Unaffiliated voters had the chance of listing a preference of which ballot to receive for the primary, while those who did not list a preference will receive ballots for both parties.
You may only vote and return one ballot. If you return and vote both ballots, neither ballot will be counted.
Contact the Election’s Office if you have any questions or need any clarification on this new process.
Voter Service and
Polling Center
The Election’s Office is also serving as the official Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC).
VSPC hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-noon on June 23, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 25 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, June 26.
You may also drop off your voted ballot at the County Clerk’s Motor Vehicle Office, located upstairs in the courthouse (street level with U.S. 160), between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Too, the county has set up a secure ballot drop box which will be open 24/7 with video surveillance through 7 p.m. on June 26. It is located outside on the sidewalk in front of the east courthouse doors.
