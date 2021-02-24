Remains found at site of vehicle located off Wolf Creek Pass

By Susan Medina

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, a team of local and state law enforcement, search and rescue officials and others worked to reach a vehicle located hundreds of feet from the roadway on Wolf Creek Pass.

Members of the Mineral and Archuleta counties search and rescue teams, Colorado State Patrol, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Department of Transportation traveled to an area off U.S. 160 at mile marker 162 on the pass to reach the vehicle.

Search and rescue officials found the body of a deceased female approximately 150 feet from where the Ford Focus hatchback was located.

Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are working to determine the cause of the crash.

The name of the deceased will not be released until positive identification and family notification can be made by the Mineral County Coroner’s Office.