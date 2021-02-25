Remains found at site located off Wolf Creek Pass

By Susan Medina

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, a team of local and state law enforcement, search and rescue officials, and others worked to reach a vehicle located hundreds of feet from the roadway on Wolf Creek Pass.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.