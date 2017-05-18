Remaining in His grip

By Richard Gammill

When I leave my Pagosa Springs home in the mornings, the scene is predictably beautiful and peaceful. Daisy is pulling on her leash, eager to get moving. Many mornings, I follow her around two blocks without seeing another person. Other mornings, I might encounter one or two neighbors also out walking their dogs.

The scene remains the same, no matter the time of day. A few cars drive by, perhaps a few people are outside their homes. This time of year, some of my neighbors live other places. Even in summertime when all the houses are occupied, not many people are outside. That’s why we are here, to escape the noise and crush of city living.

The life known by urban dwellers around the world is in total contrast to our quiet, picturesque setting. At this moment, as I write, I am half a world away, in Hyderabad, a city in South India with a population of 10 million. My ears vibrate with the muffled roar of buses, the shrill honking of auto rickshaws, the sharp acceleration of motorcycles, the soft movement of thousands of late-model cars.

When I step outside my door from my son’s fifth-floor apartment I look out on four crowded lanes of traffic. Lining the street on both sides are the carts, stalls and stores of vendors and retailers, catering to the crowds flowing past. From directly below me come the odors of a tea stall, next to a hot grill dispensing idlies and dosas. Further along are more venders, some with four-wheel carts, others with bright-colored pyramids of fruits and vegetables piled on rugs. One tiny stall is crowded with packaged snacks of all kinds. A vendor across the street is nearly hidden behind racks of footwear. Nearby is a pile of coconuts, next to a sugar cane grinder.

Looking further up the street, I see a man on the sidewalk carving a headboard for a bed, a mechanic working on a motorcycle, more tea stalls, interrupted by a small, garish Hindu shrine. Set back from the sidewalk are the larger retail stores, sweet shops, pharmacies, medical offices, banks and ATM machines, tire shops — the variety is endless and seems to have no order.

I’m not sure how Daisy would handle this lively, vibrant scene. There are far too many vehicles to chase after any of them. That one-legged man, how would Daisy greet him? Would she run up to the clusters of school children that walk past twice daily? Would my little dog be agitated and disoriented by all the motorized and pedestrian activity? Would she hear and obey my voice in the midst of this noisy confusion? My grip on her leash would be life-saving.

Whether it is a quiet neighborhood in a picturesque American town in the mountains or a crowded street in a south Asian city teeming with a population of millions, the Lord of all is Lord for all. He will hear the prayer voiced in a meadow or in a crowded bus. Our part is not to slip out of the leash.

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” — I Thessalonians 5:16-18 (NIV).

