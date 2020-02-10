Rehearsals underway for this spring’s ‘Matilda the Musical’

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs High School Performing Arts Department is now three weeks into rehearsals and preparation for its 2020 spring musical, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda,” which will open and play for five performances in mid-March.

Challenging songs, dynamic choreography and a beautiful orchestra pit will be the marks of this delightful and insightful production.

Hannah Rockensock has been cast in the title role for the musical.

Casting also includes Hunter Swinehart, Emma Happ, Caroline Smith, Kaden Hessman, Cheyenne Todd, Nick Voelker, Karissa Foster, Gabe Gallegos, Sophia Raymond, Alyssa Martinez, Arden Blakemore, Mykah Michele, Lauren Peart, Sophie Heidelmeier, Ella Blechman, Peyton Khung, Ellie Perrie and Alanis Sanchez.

Also invited to be in “Matilda” are three younger veteran acting students, Sophie Martinez, Avonlea Thomas and Leela Simpson.

“Matilda” will be amazing. Watch for more updates.

