Rehearsals for Sisters in Song to begin Tuesday

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

“Consider yourself at home.” The Sisters in Song are gearing for their fourth and best season ever.

Every Tuesday night, beginning March 5, the women of Pagosa Springs will lift their voices in song at rehearsals that will culminate in a performance alongside the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir on May 9.

Rehearsals will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church and will continue each Tuesday at the same time, in the same place, until their performance.

Sisters in Song, a community women’s chorus, is again being sponsored by the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir to give the young girls of the Girls Choir the opportunity to work and perform with lifelong musicians in Pagosa.

“We have many talented singers in Pagosa, and I’m hoping they will be willing to share their love of music with the girls,” said PSGC Director Linda Parker.

The women will sing several musical selections, as wells as one selection with the girls on the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir’s annual spring concert on May 9.

“No prior experience is necessary,” said Parker. “All you need is a love of singing.”

Music touches all of us, at many levels and in many ways. We need only to hear a song from the past to know exactly where we were and what we were doing. If you haven’t registered, there’s no problem. Just come and sing.

Come and experience the “music connection” next Tuesday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church. If you have any questions, please call Parker at 264-1434 or email her at singpagosa@gmail.com. We are asking for a $15 fee to cover the cost of the music.

Plato once said, “Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and charm and gaiety to life and to everything.”

This will certainly ring true in Pagosa this spring. The Girls Choir will cross generations and connect with other musicians as they invite ladies in Pagosa to sing with them on their spring concert. We hope to see you on March 5.

