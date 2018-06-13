Rehearsals begin for blockbuster Thingamajig summer season

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Carole Howard
Special to The PREVIEW
Rehearsals are underway now at the Thingamajig Theatre Company in preparation for a blockbuster summer season of outstanding Broadway musical hits that will play in rotation starting June 15.
This summer’s company of 56 actors, singers, dancers, directors and crew is the largest ever at Thingamajig. About a third are returning performers and directors much admired by Pagosa audiences. The actors are Heather McCall, Hannah Zilber, Kathleen Macari, Marion Bienvenu, Shuga Henry, Tyler Price, Dan Morrison, Tyler Baxter and Steven Sitzman. Returning directors are Dennis Elkins, Boni McIntyre, Melissa Firlit and Anita Jo Lenhart.
The rest of the cast and crew are brilliant newcomers to Pagosa recruited in auditions in New York City and at the Unified Professional Theatre Auditions in Memphis.
Four summer musicals
“Legally Blonde,” opening June 15 and rated PG-13, is based on the book and film by the same name. It is a fun, upbeat the story of a beautiful sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. She discovers that her knowledge of the law can help others when others underestimate her increasing self-confidence and impressive skills. In addition to other honors, it was nominated for seven Tonys and won for best original score.
“West Side Story,” opening June 22 and rated PG, features music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It’s a powerful love story based on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” about two rival gangs in New York City, one Puerto Rican and the other white. The dark theme, sophisticated music (many of its songs became popular hits), extended dance scenes and focus on social problems marked a turning point in American musical theater. It was nominated for six Tonys and won two, including best choreography for Jerome Robbins.
“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” opening July 6 and rated PG, is a fast-paced comedy based on the film by the same name. It tells the story of a small-town girl who comes to New York City to marry for money instead of love — a thoroughly modern goal in 1922. She comes to enjoy the flapper lifestyle, but problems arise when she checks into a hotel owned by the leader of a white slavery ring. It won six Tonys, including best musical.
“Little Shop of Horrors,” opening July 13 and rated PG-13, is a dark comedy rock musical about a hapless flower shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. The music, composed by Alan Menken in the rock ‘n’ roll, doo-wop and early Motown styles of the early 1960s, resulted in several popular hits. Produced off-Broadway and thus ineligible for the Tonys, it won several other awards including the New York Drama Critics Award for best musical.
New opening night schedule
To accommodate the increasing demand for seats on sold-out opening nights, these four shows will have champagne and dessert receptions at 6 p.m. prior to the 7 p.m. performances on both Friday and Saturday evenings of their opening weekends.
The musicals will be performed in rotation with five to eight shows a week from their openings until Aug. 31.
Special family musical
“Pinkalicious” is a special musical for families based on the bestselling educational books for kids. It tells the story of a little girl who loves the color pink and can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents.
Her pink indulgences land her in the doctor’s office with an illness that turns her pink from head to toe. In addition to several of the professional actors, this show will feature local teens, fulfilling a long-time dream of Thingamajig co-founder Laura Moore to provide on-stage acting opportunities for youngsters over the age of 12 who have graduated from Thingamajig’s Children’s Theatre Summer Camps.
“Pinkalicious” opens at 10 a.m. with muffins and mimosas on July 7, followed by seven more performances on subsequent Saturdays at 11 a.m.
More about Thingamajig
Thingamajig Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional theater in residence at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts producing comedies, dramas and musicals year-round. The theater was co-founded in 2010 by Tim Moore, producing artistic director, and his wife, Laura Moore, executive director, both brilliant actors and directors in their own right.
Their mission is to present Broadway-level professional theater for the entertainment and enrichment of our small mountain community. They also provide youth, many of whom are recipients of scholarships, with low-cost, hands-on educational opportunities to see and participate in professional productions of important plays.
Thanks to the exceptional casting skills of Tim Moore, Thingamajig consistently attracts gifted directors, actors, singers, dancers, choreographers and technical experts from across the country and, this summer, from as far away as Canada, Trinidad and Paris, France.
The actors say that they love performing in Pagosa because of the warm welcome they receive from the Friends of the Theatre as well as other patrons and supporters of Thingamajig. Living in the new actors house is also a huge plus, given that it was built especially for them last year. They also praise the energy, expertise and passion of the theater’s directors, all accomplished actors themselves.
For tickets or more information on the summer musicals, visit www.pagosacenter.org or phone 731-7469.
Save the date for the gala
A gala fundraiser featuring the hidden talents of the cast and an auction for unique interactions with the actors will take place on the evening of July 31 to raise funds for Thingamajig.
Only about half of the costs of its productions are covered by ticket sales. The remainder of the theater’s funding comes from private donors, business sponsors, program advertising, grants and proceeds from this annual gala fundraiser. Watch for more details in July.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Theater, Thingamajig, Top Stories, Updates