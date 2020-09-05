Registration open for Pagosa Christian Women’s Retreat

By Royce Gomez-King

Pagosa Christian Women’s Retreat

Pagosa Christian Women’s Retreat has been active for over 40 years. As a matter of fact, this is our 42nd year inviting women from all denominations to join us. Women from around the region, and some from out of state, come together to be encouraged, cleansed and refreshed by the Word of God in their life.

Please join us for fun fellowship, powerful worship and a fresh look on a well-known passage of scripture.

This year, due to COVID-19, we will not have the usual format of one keynote speaker. We’ve invited Kathy Koy and Lisa Kraetsch to speak, in addition to other local Christian women, to share from their hearts on 2 Chronicles 7:14.

If you believe this verse is familiar to you, we invite you to take a fresh look at it with us during our annual retreat. The committee has prayerfully considered this verse as a timely message for this season. Angie Ranson will lead worship that accompanies this passage well.

Although the retreat may look different this year due to COVID-19, we invite you to join us for spiritual encouragement and refreshment Sept. 25-27. Please visit our website, https://sites.google.com/site/pagosachristianwomen, to get more information and register for this retreat. Because we are adhering to social distancing guidelines, space is limited. Register today.