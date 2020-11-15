Register now for youth basketball, winter arts and crafts class

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is currently accepting registration through Dec. 28 for youth basketball ages 9-12. There will be two divisions, 9-10 and 11-12. There are only 40 spots available per division. Early registration is recommended.

The cost is $35 and registration may only be completed at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Practice will start in January, with games beginning in February.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.

Winter recreation arts and crafts class ages 9-13

The Recreation Department is currently accepting registration through Nov. 25 for an arts and crafts class held at the Community Center.

Registration can be completed at the Community Center. The class is for ages 9-13 and class size is limited to 10 participants. Early registration is recommended.

Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursdays from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. This class is a three-week session running Dec. 1-17. The cost of the class is $25 for the three-week session.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.