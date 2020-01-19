Register now for STEM class

By Karen Lindner

Special to The PREVIEW

The Archuleta County Extension office, in conjunction with 4-H/AmeriCorps, is offering a free STEM program for youth in grades five through eight. STEM is science, technology, engineering and math.

This year’s theme is Edible Science. This fun and educational program will provide students with hands-on opportunities to explore rocks and soil, DNA, cell structures, build a Mars Rover and become a bridge engineer and more.

This free program will begin Feb. 5 and continue for seven weeks (no class on March 4). The class is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Pagosa Springs Middle School. To register, please call the Archuleta County Extension office at 264-5931.

