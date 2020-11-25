Register now for January blood drive

By Sharee Grazda

Special to The SUN

The next community blood drive will be Jan. 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centerpoint Church.

You can register for that event now at https://bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&step=2&opid=946486&opidh=4A58B877549AEDDE28B0F19CC3E53B40&idt=44151.4515509.

You may also contact Diane Levison at dianeunheard@gmail.com and she will make the appointment that best suits your schedule.

Our sincere thanks go out to our generous Pagosa Springs community for the incredible turnout for the blood drive on Nov. 5.

There were 40 appointments and walk-in donors, which resulted in 39 units of blood being donated.