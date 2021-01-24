Register now for Frozen Foot Fiesta events

By Annie Sewell

DUST2

It’s time to get your skis waxed, your volleyballs inflated, your running shoes broken in, your old Christmas trees ready to burn and your fat tires pumped for the second annual Frozen Foot Fiesta.

DUST2 invites you to ring in the new year at the second annual Frozen Foot Fiesta Feb. 6 and 7.

Join us for a weekend of outdoor fun including snowshoe races, Nordic ski races, cross-country ski lessons, a moonlight ski social, snow volleyball, a giant bonfire and a fat bike fun race to wrap up the weekend.

The DUST2 fat bike race is limited to 25 participants and registration is online only.

For fat bike race details and updates, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/3018992255055177.

For fat bike race registration, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frozen-foot-fiesta-fat-bike-fun-race-tickets-133144405501?aff=.

For 5k run registration, go to https://racewire.com/register.php?id=11976.

For volleyball registration, go to https://www.pagosafun.com/.

For Nordic events registration, go to https://pagosanordic.com/winter-events/.

Participants will enjoy soaking passes, great prizes and tons of outdoor winter fun.

You won’t want to miss it.