Register now for free Vacation Bible School

By Dorman Diller
Special to The SUN
The Pagosa Springs Church of Christ is making preparations to host their annual free Vacation Bible School (VBS).
The VBS will be held July 23-27 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. There will be classes for 2-year-olds through eighth-graders at the church building located at 277 Lewis St.
The youth group from Woodward, Okla., is making plans to return to help with the five-day VBS. Working together with the Pagosa Springs church, they help put on a quality learning experience and fun VBS for the children.
This year’s theme is “Sailing With the Savior.” Each day in class, the students will journey with Jesus as he lives his life on earth. Children attending are actively engaged in Bible study each day as the stories come to life with acting, puppets, games, quizzes, songs and crafts. Refreshments are served daily.
On Wednesday evening, the children present a program demonstrating the things they have learned. VBS concludes on Friday with a hot dog picnic at South Park on 8th Street. Parents, family and friends are invited to those activities as well as being encouraged to visit the daily classes at anytime.
This year, we are adding a quiet time of Bible study and prayer for adults. Any adults who would like to attend while their children are attending class are welcome to come.
Transportation to VBS is provided in buses and vans. For the stop nearest you and time of pick up in your area or for more information, call the church office at 264-2552 or Dorman Diller, minister, at 264-4454.
All children are welcome to attend the free VBS. Enrollment forms may be found in the paper or posted around town. Make plans now for your children to attend this exciting time of learning and growing.
