Region 9 welcomes new board members and officers

By Stephani Burditt

Region 9 Economic Development

District of Southwest Colorado

The Region 9 Economic Development District of Southwest Colorado announces new board officers and members for 2021.

William Tookey, San Juan County administrator, was elected to his fourth year as chair; Dan Fernandez, Dolores at-large member, secretary; and Collen O’Brien, La Plata at-large, was elected treasurer. Three board members were also re-elected to the Executive Committee including Dewayne Findley, Montezuma at-large; Clyde Church, La Plata; and Mary Jo Coulehan, Archuleta at-large.

Two new board members were also approved at the January board meeting. Rachel Marchbanks is the economic development coordinator for the town of Mancos and will represent the town. Paul Zimmerman is a long-time Silverton business owner and will serve in the at-large position for San Juan County.

The new members join the Region 9 board, which is comprised of 26 members — 17 representatives from the local governmental jurisdictions and nine members from the private sector. The Region 9 board meets quarterly. For more information, please call 247-9621 or go to www.scan.org.