Region 9 welcomes new board members and officers

By Stephani Burditt

Special to The SUN

The Region 9 Economic Development District of Southwest Colorado (Region 9) has announced new officers for 2020.

William Tookey, San Juan County administrator, was elected to his third year as chair; Todd Starr, Archuleta County at-large member, was elected vice chair; Dan Fernandez, Dolores at-large member, was elected secretary; and Collen O’Brien, La Plata at-large, was elected treasurer.

Several new board members were also approved at the January board meeting. New board members include: Ken Charles, town of Dolores; Ben Burkett, city of Cortez; and Colleen O’Brien, La Plata at-large.

The new members join the Region 9 Board, which is comprised of 26 members — 17 representatives from the local governmental jurisdictions and nine members from the private sector. The Region 9 Board meets quarterly. For more information, please call 247-9621 or go to www.scan.org.

