Region 9 to market Southwest Enterprise Zone Contribution Projects

By Stephani Burditt

Region 9 Economic Development District

of Southwest Colorado

The Region 9 Economic Development District of Southwest Colorado received approval from the State Enterprise Zone coordinator at the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade for its Southwest Enterprise Zone logo to identify and market contribution projects in the region.

Donors who meet at least minimum donation requirements for approved Enterprise Zone Projects can claim a 25 percent state tax credit and a 12.5 percent state tax credit on in-kind donations. This credit is in addition to the federal tax deduction for contributing to any 501(c)(3).

There are currently 31 approved Enterprise Zone projects in southwest Colorado that span Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties. Each project works to positively impact a distressed area through community facility, economic development, health care, homeless assistance, job training, visitor event/attraction or workforce housing projects.

Enterprise Zone projects are administered by Region 9 and program information and a full list of nonprofits are available online at www.scan.org/incentives or by calling Region 9 at 247-9621.