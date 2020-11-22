Region 9 to host tiny home Q-and-A session

By Stephani Burditt

Region 9 Economic Development

District of Southwest Colorado

Tiny homes are growing in popularity due to their affordability, mobility, simplicity and our region’s changing demographic trends.

Join the Region 9 Economic Development District of Southwest Colorado for a free and interactive presentation around tiny home developments.

Hear lessons learned from Bob Lieb, the developer behind Escalante Village, located in Durango and the region’s first tiny home community.

Join us Wednesday, Dec. 2, from noon to 1:30 p.m. and learn the “good, bad and even the unknowns” to tiny home development on your property. Lieb was a La Plata County commissioner from 2000-2008.

To receive a registration link to this event, please contact Region 9 at laura@scan.org or steph@scan.org. To register directly, go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mErTf-AcRHSJPKAT1A0-DQ.