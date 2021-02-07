Region 9 executive director elected chair for state economic development organization

By Stephani Burditt

Region 9 Economic Development

District of Southwest Colorado

Laura Lewis Marchino, executive director of the Region 9 Economic Development District of Southwest Colorado, has been elected chair of the Economic Development Council of Colorado (EDCC) Board of Directors for 2021.

Marchino, who has served on the EDCC board since 2015 as a southwest Colorado representative, was approved at the December meeting. The EDCC is a statewide association that works to strengthen Colorado’s economy through the training of economic development professionals, local and state leaders as well as advocating public policies that enhance economic opportunity.

“I think just about everyone is happy it is 2021 and I just hope to help support our economic development professionals across the state. I know how important economic development professionals are in good times, not to mention helping our economy recover and stay resilient,” said Marchino.

Marchino has worked in economic and community development since 2000 and has a BA in journalism and mass communications, master’s in business administration and is a Certified Economic Developer. She serves on numerous boards of directors, including the National Association of Development Organization’s Board of Directors since 2009.

The EDCC Board of Directors is made up of members and officers that represent communities across state, state agencies and private-sector economic development stakeholders. They include members from five state regions, five discretionary, executive and ex-officio members.

For more information on the EDCC, please go to https://edcconline.org/.