Region 9 Economic Development District opens Pagosa Springs satellite office

By Laura Lewis Marchino

Special to The SUN

As of Jan. 9, the Region 9 Economic Development District of Southwest Colorado (Region 9) will have a satellite office located in the Bank of the San Juans building in Pagosa Springs.

“Adding office space in the communities we serve has been a long-term goal in support of our mission,” said Laura Lewis Marchino, Region 9’s executive director. “Having this physical location in Pagosa Springs will be much more convenient for the east side of our region and allow Region 9’s programs and services to be more easily accessed by the Pagosa and Archuleta businesses.”

Region 9 is a nonprofit corporation led by a 26-member board of directors that provides lending capital for start-up businesses, businesses needing smaller amounts or those that have a funding gap with their local bank.

Region 9 also administers the Enterprise Zone Tax credit program, provides socioeconomic data, and provides a variety of technical assistance to support economic development goals and priorities.

Office hours will be Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment at 305 Hot Springs Blvd. Please contact Region 9 at 247-9621 to schedule an appointment. You can learn more about Region 9 programs on its website, www.scan.org.

