Reflecting on accomplishments for the year

As we come to a close in 2016, we reflect on projects we have accomplished, those projects left undone and celebrate our successes. The Chamber is no exception and here are a few of the highlights of our year.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Chamber News, News