Recreation News: Register your softball team now

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Pagosa Springs Recreation Department is accepting team registrations for the 2021 adult men’s and coed softball leagues through May 28.

Registration forms are available at the Recreation Department, which is located in the Ross Aragon Community Center. Anyone who is 16 years of age or older is eligible to participate in the leagues.

Team registration fees are $250, plus a $20 fee per player. Checks and money orders should be made payable to the Town of Pagosa Springs.

The leagues are tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-June. For more information, call 264-4151, ext. 232.