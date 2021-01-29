Recreation News: Register now for youth volleyball

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is accepting youth volleyball registration for the 9-10 and 11-12 age groups through Feb. 26.

The 9-10 division will be an instructional league held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

The 11-12 division will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

The cost is $35.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232.