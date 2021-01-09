Recreation News: Register now for youth basketball ages 9-12

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is currently accepting registration through Jan. 15 for youth basketball ages 9-12.

There will be two divisions, 9-10 and 11-12. There are only 40 spots available per division.

Early registration is recommended. The cost is $35 and registration may only be completed at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Practice will start in January, with games beginning in February.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.