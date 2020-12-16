Recreation News and Community Center News: Community Center implements reservation policy

Pagosa Springs Recreation Department

Effective Monday, Dec. 7, the Ross Aragon Community Center will be implementing a reservation policy for use of the building.

By implementing this policy, it will help staff be able to control the flow of pedestrian traffic in the building and ensure we stay within the guidelines of Level Red. This policy is simply a start to ensure we stay within the guidelines issued.

As we move forward, staff will be monitoring how we can improve on this policy.

Hours of operation for the Community Center will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 532, 232 or 233.