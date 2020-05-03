Recreating masterpieces

Pagosa Family School’s art teacher Linda Lutomski was inspired by museums around the country challenging the public to recreate masterpieces by posing and making props using everyday objects. Her students were presented with the challenge to recreate their own masterpieces. Families worked together to create the scene, paying close attention to the subject and objects in the paintings and photographing the result. Lutomski and her husband, Jim, as well as art classroom instructional aide Mattie Joyner, also participated.

Follow these topics: Art, Arts & Entertainment, Education, News, Top Stories