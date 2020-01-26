Record number of Thingamajig artists honored in statewide BroadwayWorld awards

By Carole Howard

Special to The PREVIEW

A record 51 members of Thingamajig Theatre Company’s cast and creative team with exceptional talent were nominated for awards in the 2019 statewide contest sponsored by BroadwayWorld Denver.

Two brought highest honors to Thingamajig, as Laine Wong won best lighting design and Boni McIntyre won best music director, both for the musical “Jekyll and Hyde.” As well, Thingamajig nominees were among the top three vote-getters in most categories.

Thingamajig received more nominations than any other professional theater in the state, with Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre and Denver Center for the Arts in second and third positions.

“Seeing Thingamajig’s name repeated so frequently at the top of the ballot is in itself a win and makes us very proud,” said Tim Moore, producing artistic director and co-founder of the theater with his wife, Laura Moore, executive director. “Unfortunately, having so many of our actors, directors and designers nominated in many categories resulted in the vote being split among them. So, having our artists place in the top three in so many categories is amazing.”

Thingamajig honorees

Here are the cast members and productions that made it to the final ballot in this prestigious competition:

Best musical: “Jekyll and Hyde,” “The Who’s Tommy” and “Ring of Fire.” Best play: “box.”

Best actor in a musical: Perry Davis Harper (“Jekyll and Hyde”), Trevor Brown and Caleb Michael (“The Who’s Tommy”), Steven Sitzman (“Ring of Fire”) and Nick Abbott (“Ring of Fire” and “Momma Mia”). Best actor in a play: Dennis Elkins (“box.”).

Best actress in a musical: Amy Harper and April Willard (“Momma Mia”), Bailey Claffey (“Jekyll and Hyde”), Allie Tamburello (“Ring of Fire”) and Danielle Poznanovic (“The Who’s Tommy”). Best actress in a play: Marion Bienvenu (“A Christmas Carol”).

Best director of a musical: Melissa Firlit (“Jekyll and Hyde”) and Pia Wyatt (“The Who’s Tommy”). Best director of a play: Elkins (“A Christmas Carol”).

Best supporting actor in a musical: Brown and Michael (“The Who’s Tommy”), Abbott (“Jekyll and Hyde”), Asher Van Meter (“Momma Mia” and “The Who’s Tommy”), Tommy Paduano and Rayshaughn Armani (“Ring of Fire”), Sitzman (“Ring of Fire” and “The Who’s Tommy”). Best supporting actress in a musical: Samantha Luck (“Jekyll and Hyde”), Bailey Claffey (“The Who’s Tommy”), Tamburello (“Momma Mia”), Kristina Miranda Sloan (“Momma Mia”).

Best supporting actor in a play: Tyler Price Robinson (“A Christmas Carol”). Best supporting actress in a play: Johannah Laverty (“A Christmas Carol”).

Best choreography of a musical: Wyatt (“Momma Mia” and “The Who’s Tommy”). Best costume design of a musical: Nanette Cheffers (“The Who’s Tommy” and “Ring of Fire”) and Kate Mott (“Jekyll and Hyde”). Best lighting design of a musical: Laine Wong (“The Who’s Tommy”). Best set design of a musical: Matt McCarren (“Momma Mia”). Best small ensemble musical: “Ring of Fire.”

Best young adult in a musical: Christian Gonzales (“The Who’s Tommy”) and Elise Yeager (“Alice in Wonderland Jr.”) Best lighting design of a play: Laine Wong (“A Christmas Carol”). Best small ensemble of a play: “box.”

High-caliber competition

Thingamajig competes in the impressive Denver-area professional theater market, which also includes Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Creede Repertory Theatre, Arvada Center, Evergreen Players, Su Teatro, Merely Players, Town Hall Arts Center and many more.

Said Tim Moore: “The high number of nominations for our performers speaks to their professionalism and the quality of entertainment they bring to Pagosa Springs. Their enthusiasm and Broadway-caliber performances never cease to energize and enrich our highly sophisticated audiences.”

Added Laura Moore: “These awards directly reflect the support and enthusiasm our patrons have for our stellar performers and production staff. We are very proud of them all.”

This year’s awards honored productions that opened in Colorado between Oct. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019. Regional productions, touring shows and other shows were included in the statewide awards categories. This means that the caliber of the competition is extremely high.

BroadwayWorld is the largest theater site on the Internet, covering Broadway in New York, the West End in London and other key artistic locations worldwide. This year’s awards attracted a record number of nominations and votes in more than 100 cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America.

Winter season underway now

Thingamajig’s exciting winter season is currently underway. “A Very Perry Christmas” and “A Grand Night for Singing” featuring the music of Rogers and Hammerstein opened the season during the holidays.

The next show is “The Texas Homecoming Revolution of 1995,” a comedy by playwright Jennifer Faletto that was workshopped at Thingamajig’s 2018 Playwrights Festival. It takes the audience on a comedic visit to the stalls of the girls’ restroom in a Texas high school, where all the secrets unfold. It opens on Friday, Jan. 31, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 9.

Thingamajig is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional theater in residence at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts that produces dramas, comedies and musicals year-round. The company was co-founded in April 2011 by the Moores, both of whom won individual BroadwayWorld awards for their work in 2017.

