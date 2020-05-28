‘Reawakened’: Heidi Tanner picks up violin after 27-year break

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Heidi Tanner has enjoyed a musical renaissance in her life since moving to Pagosa Springs in 2007.

Tanner grew up in Bartlesville, Okla., and her mother was a music teacher until she passed away when Tanner was 4.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music