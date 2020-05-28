‘Reawakened’: Heidi Tanner picks up violin after 27-year break

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By John Finefrock
Staff Writer
Heidi Tanner has enjoyed a musical renaissance in her life since moving to Pagosa Springs in 2007.
Tanner grew up in Bartlesville, Okla., and her mother was a music teacher until she passed away when Tanner was 4.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music