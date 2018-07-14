Realizing the presence of God: ‘The Healing Gifts in You’

- News
By Janie Garms
Special to The PREVIEW
“A realization of the presence of God is the most powerful healing agency known to man. Healing is the result of clear thinking.” (Ernest Holmes.)
Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) and Rev. Janet Wyrick welcome all to join us on Sunday, July 15, at 10 a.m. for our topic, “The Healing Gifts in You.”
We will be exploring basic concepts of Science of Mind, a philosophy for affirmative living. We welcome all to come walk a spiritual path of discovery, insight and revelation with our group of individuals who wish to embrace and manifest a powerful destiny.
Unify is shifting the collective consciousness for all. What brings us together is much more powerful than what divides us. As a center of spiritual living, PCNT is establishing community and exploring all paths to the divine to increase peace and empowerment. We welcome you to join us in sharing laughter, music, prayer and conversation.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness building, 40 N. 15th St.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling (505) 604-5031 or mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
