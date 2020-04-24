Real property valuation appeals announcement

By Natalie Woodruff

Special to The SUN

On May 1, real property valuation appeals begin with the assessor’s office. Real property value in Colorado is determined on a two-year cycle and 2020 real property value reflects market data as of June 30, 2018.

Property owners will only receive a Notice of Value this May if their property value changed due to the creation of a new lot or subdivision, new construction, an addition or remodel or other physical changes to an existing property.

Although you may not receive a Notice of Value, due to changes that may have occurred, you may still appeal your value during the month of May. Because we do not know what exactly will be happening in regard to COVID-19 rules, regulations or procedures, I have decided that the assessor’s office will not be accepting appeals in person, at least through May 15.

Appeals may be emailed to assessor@archuletacounty.org, mailed to P.O. Box 1089, or dropped off in the drop box near the flag poles in the front of the courthouse. A blank appeal form is available using this address: https://www.archuletacounty.org/407/Forms and then click on “Property Protest Form,” or we can mail or email you a blank form. As things progress during the month, I will keep you informed as to any changes in the process. Please call 264-8310 if you have questions or need assistance.

County assessors in the state recognize the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Colorado economy this year, especially on our local businesses; however, assessors do not have the authority to adjust the current (2020) market value. The Colorado Assessor’s Association is currently working with Colorado public officials to help find a way to address these and other issues regarding 2020 and 2021/2022 values.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, COVID-19, News, Top Stories