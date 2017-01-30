Ready for WinterFest fun? Sledz on Rez set for Feb. 4

- News
Ready for a different kind of fun? Sledz on Rez, formally known as the Anything Goes Downhill Sled Race, is again on this year’s WinterFest lineup, and the fun is up to you.
Registration starts at 2 p.m. and the race at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, so start brainstorming and building, or come see for yourself how fun community creativity can be.
It will be just a short walk over from the Penguin Plunge. We are hoping to see anything from the “Oscar Mobile” to half of a canoe, a satellite dish, wagon, toilet or other creative “sled” fly down Reservoir Hill.
The best place to park will be in the Mary Fisher parking lot, then take a short walk up the road behind Healing Waters and Quality Inn.
A few rules of course: All entries must be homemade. No skis allowed. Speed is important — entertainment is critical. All entries must be controllable and brakes are required. An event representative will have final authority over the safety of all entries.
Bragging rights and Pagosa Perks will be awarded for Best Team, Best of Show and Best Wreck.
This is also definitely a spectator event, as the crowd cheers on the participants as the homemade concoctions fly, roll, slide, bang, rattle, disintegrate and crash down the hill.
For the adventurous, entry forms for the race are available at The Choke Cherry Tree, Old West Press, Coyote Moon Bar and Grill, the Chamber, or online at http://goo.gl/quGIzy/. The registration fee for the event is $10.
Concessions will be available on site for a suggested donation.
With great snow this year, this is an event not to miss and a great way to support and grow our flourishing community. Businesses are highly encouraged to make an entry, as well as families, groups and individuals. You don’t have to be young — just young at heart.
For more information on the event or for a link to the registration form, visit the Young Professionals of Pagosa’s Facebook event page, https://www.facebook.com/events/360492884321706/.
