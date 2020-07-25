Raymond Taylor honored by American Legion

By Richard Walker

American Legion Post 108

At a recent meeting of the American Legion Post 108, here in Pagosa Springs, Post Commander Raymond Taylor was presented with a military career remembrance book. Post Finance Officer and Assistant Adjutant Don Brenno creates these books so that our veterans’ families and others can read and appreciate all that the recipient has done in their military career and in service to our country.

Taylor joined the U.S. Navy in September of 1979. After attending basic training at the Recruit Training Center in San Diego, Calif., Taylor was assigned to the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Ill., and after graduation, he was promoted to machinist mate 3rd class. After further training assignments, Taylor was assigned to the U.S. Enterprise, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, as a nuclear power plant operator.

Subsequently, Taylor served on numerous Navy combat ships, including a second tour on the Enterprise from 1987 to 1990. He was aboard the Enterprise on its “world cruise” between 1989 and 1990, when it deployed to the Persian Gulf twice, crossed the equator several times, and served a total of 11 years, five months and 16 days of sea service aboard combat vessels. In 1996, Taylor attended a Navy Enlisted Recruiting Orientation program and spent his last three years in the Navy as a recruiter, retiring from the Navy in 1999.

Taylor visited ports of call worldwide and was promoted numerous times. He received many commendations, awards and decorations, among them the Navy Commendation Medal, the Navy Achievement Medal with one bronze star, and 28 other medals and ribbons. Besides his position in Post 108 as commander, Taylor is the Archuleta County veterans service officer.