Racism and rights

Dear Editor:

For the whole time I’ve lived in Pagosa, I have wondered what it would take for the most “extreme” forms of racism to manifest. Not much, I suspected, given that “everyday” racism was readily apparent in comments I heard regularly. It’s not that I distinguish between different “types” of racism; it’s just that some manifestations are lethal while others “only” insult, engender mistrust, or result in denial of employment, housing or services.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.