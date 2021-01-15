Quilt Guild to meet Jan. 16

By Suzanne Shideler

Pagosa Piecemaker Quilt Guild

The Pagosa Piecemaker Quilt Guild will hold its monthly business meeting on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at Centerpoint Church, 2750 Cornerstone Drive. Please park behind the church for closer access to the fellowship hall.

There are many beginning-of-the-year business matters to attend to. Be sure to bring your show and tell. Plan on practicing safety measures against COVID-19 and skip this meeting if you’ve been traveling or had company. Thank you.