PUUF 2017’s Volunteer of the Year Award

2017’s Volunteer of the Year Award goes to Kay Kaylor. In her more than five years as a Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF) member, Kaylor has donated generously of her time and talents in many ways, from a high-profile stint on the steering committee to quietly cleaning up on Sundays after coffee and refreshments. For a number of years, Kaylor submitted weekly program articles to The SUN and other media outlets, as well as serving as facilitator for the book club. She participated on the committee that resulted in PUUF being officially recognized as a Welcoming Congregation for the LGBTQ community. And, last but not least, she recently served as interim treasurer for four months while our regular treasurer was out of the area.

Follow these topics: Celebrations, Lifestyle